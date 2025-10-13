OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,575,272. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8%

META opened at $705.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $752.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.