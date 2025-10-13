Cypress Capital Group Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

