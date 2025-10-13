Vest Financial LLC Has $56.22 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $56,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:GWW opened at $946.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $981.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,016.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,073.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

