Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 13,094 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in General Motors by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 8,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in General Motors by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GM opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

