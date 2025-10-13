Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $805,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Wedbush raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.69.

MongoDB Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $314.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.45. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.86 and a beta of 1.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,163 shares of company stock worth $31,862,322. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.