Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 11,962 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $459.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $476.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.48 and its 200 day moving average is $415.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

