Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

