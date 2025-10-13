Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 159.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $833.08 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $742.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.