M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

M3 Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its holdings in Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MA opened at $556.80 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.01 and its 200-day moving average is $562.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.