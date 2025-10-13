Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSCR stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

