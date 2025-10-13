Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $10.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day moving average is $151.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,801,587 shares of company stock worth $673,950,484. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

