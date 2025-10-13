Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.