Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,290,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after purchasing an additional 802,816 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,655,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

