Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.