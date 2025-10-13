Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $66.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

