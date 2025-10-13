Wealth Architects LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

