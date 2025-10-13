Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 13,912 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,581,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,402,000 after buying an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after buying an additional 112,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after buying an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after buying an additional 235,117 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

