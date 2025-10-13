Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 456,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 96,656 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

