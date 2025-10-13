DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS Shares Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 2.28% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 766.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $49.80 on Monday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

