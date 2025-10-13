Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 2,457 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.69.

NYSE GS opened at $765.14 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $760.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

