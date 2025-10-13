755 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Bought by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 198.4% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.69.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $259.32 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.58.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

