Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $259.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.58.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

