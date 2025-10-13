St. Louis Trust Co Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

St. Louis Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3%

VO opened at $286.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.