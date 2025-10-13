NorthRock Partners LLC Has $264.04 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,632,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,759 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $264,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

SPLG stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

