Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after acquiring an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 156,966 shares in the last quarter.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $82.68 on Monday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

