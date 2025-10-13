Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IAU opened at $75.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

