Delaney Dennis R Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Delaney Dennis R decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,254,370,000 after acquiring an additional 179,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,008,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after buying an additional 636,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after buying an additional 505,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

