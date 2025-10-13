waypoint wealth counsel Purchases Shares of 3,946 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,003,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

