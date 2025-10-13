Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.