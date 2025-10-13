CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stock Position Lessened by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CVS opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

