Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.64. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

