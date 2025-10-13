Welch Group LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,961,000 after buying an additional 249,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.