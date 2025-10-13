SPC Financial Inc. Sells 5,201 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 227,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

