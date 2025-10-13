Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

