McNamara Financial Services Inc. Takes $866,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:GE opened at $291.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.