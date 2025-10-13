Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $285.19 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.62 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

