Cypress Capital Group Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.85.

SPGI stock opened at $486.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.93 and a 200 day moving average of $514.33. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

