Gordian Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Gordian Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

