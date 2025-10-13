Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $200,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after buying an additional 736,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after buying an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $158.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $178.43.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

