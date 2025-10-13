Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 8,175 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 15,606.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.