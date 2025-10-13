Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New $11.80 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 74,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

