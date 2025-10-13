Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.