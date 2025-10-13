Pandora Wealth Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Pandora Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.20 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

