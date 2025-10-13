Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $632.22 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $640.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.69.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

