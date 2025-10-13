Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $394.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $410.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.74.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

