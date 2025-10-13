Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,573,000 after buying an additional 1,254,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,290,000 after buying an additional 370,182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after buying an additional 3,082,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after buying an additional 779,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.