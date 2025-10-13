MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.48.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $141.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,137. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

