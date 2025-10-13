IFP Advisors Inc Sells 238 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,693,000 after buying an additional 295,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,370,000 after buying an additional 105,632 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of JBL opened at $194.00 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,375. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $18,367,889 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

