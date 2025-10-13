Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $241,000 in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $125.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

