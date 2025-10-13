Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 435 iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $358.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.93. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $369.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.